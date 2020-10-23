Governor Kristi Noem recognized by Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom as one of America’s five-star Governors October 23, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
6 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem recognized by Laffer-ALEC Report on Economic Freedom as one of America’s five-star Governors”
Well deserved
This is what ALEC stands for:
(Not much to be proud of, pretty much an award for keeping down the working class.)
Limit union rights through “right to work” legislation, and specifically limit the rights of firefighters, police, teachers, and other public workers by:
Prohibiting dues deduction from paychecks (or limiting dues deductions), and
Allowing employees to opt-out of union dues but benefit from union negotiations with the employer (See also this bill), and
Restricting the subjects of collective bargaining by prohibiting negotiations on release time for union activities or hiring non-union contractors, and
Fixing public employee compensation to fluctuations in average pay in the private sector,
Dramatically changing pension rights for public employees from defined benefits to defined contributions, transferring the management of pension funds to private companies, and even opposing socially conscious investments by those pension funds.
Limit wages by:
Repealing minimum wage laws or opposing increases in the minimum wage.
Repealing the prevailing wage paid for government projects, which lowers wage standards, potentially lowers the quality of public works projects, and undermines the competitiveness of potential contractors that have union employees.
Push international agreements that undermine the opportunities of American workers by:
Favoring so-called “free trade” agreements that ship good-paying American jobs overseas to developing nations that pay workers subsistence wages. See the list here.
Use tax dollars to subsidize for-profit corporations for work traditionally performed by government, such as:
The Council on Efficient Government Act that outsources public services and weakens public employee unions, and
The Competitive Contracting of Public Services Act and Public-Private Fair Competition Act, bills that require agencies to consider whether services can be provided by private entities at lower cost, which reduces the amount paid to workers while adding a profit margin in for corporate executives.
Deter injured employees from making worker’s compensation claims by, for example, giving employers wide access to employees’ medical records.
Unions should not be able to force employees to contribute dues to causes they do not support.
Huh, giving freedom to employees whether or not they want to give away some of their money to unions-sounds like freedom to me.
I’m proud of the governor by keeping our state open for business and not coming out with a mask mandate. So what if a few 70 and 80 year olds die from Covid, it’s more important to keep the state open for business and keep our personal freedoms intact.
Good job Kristi!!!
Wade must openly support abortion as well if he is suggesting killing of 70 and 80 year old people. I feel offended by that statement as I believe I yet have much to offer society as do many others in this age group. Wade just shows the thought process of certain irresponsible people. I am not going to label the party, just certain individuals deserve the criticism.