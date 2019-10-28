Governor Kristi Noem & Senator Mike Rounds at the GOP Pheasant Hunt today!

Big day for the SDGOP today at the GOP Pheasant hunt with Governor Kristi Noem and US Senator Mike Rounds south of Draper as the GOP faithful shot some birds, and helped raise money towards the GOP’s operations and 2020 campaigns:

On a weekend where state Democrats are trying to figure out “what went wrong,” and “who has to be chair next,” the GOP is bringing together a large group of dedicated South Dakotans for fun and fellowship.

A great example of Republicans working together for a common goal. Thank you Governor Noem and Senator Rounds!