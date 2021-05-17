Governor Kristi Noem supporting NRA, appearing in video challenging Biden to pry her guns from her cold, dead hands.

Starting yesterday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is appearing in a new web videos for the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action which are popping up on social media on both Twitter and Facebook:
Rest of America, take notes. 🇺🇸 @govkristinoem pic.twitter.com/z8ZegaWNQ1
— NRA (@NRA) May 16, 2021
In the video, Governor Noem echoes former NRA President Charlton Heston, and challenges President Biden by noting that she’ll give him her gun when he “pries them from my cold, dead hands.”