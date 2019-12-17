Governor Kristi Noem takes on her critics and the liberal media in her latest fundraising pitch

Governor Kristi Noem isn’t mincing any words in her latest on-line fundraising e-mail to supporters, which just went out this morning:

“They are at it again. The liberal media is attacking me. They are attacking my family. But what else do you expect when we start to make some progress? When I campaigned last year, I promised to be a different kind of governor. At campaign stop after campaign stop, I told South Dakotans that if they wanted a governor to take on big fights and go for big wins, I was the candidate for them. Now we’re nearly a year into it and the media is starting to turn on us. Not a surprise. They always do.”

Noem addresses the state’s meth epidemic in the letter and her campaign to stop the toll in human suffering it takes on our state, specifically taking aim at her critics and their allies in the media, asking supporters to donate to her campaign to help her respond:

The other side and their complicit friends in the media are starting to get nervous. They don’t want us to gain any momentum. They are looking for things to attack on. They’ve stooped so low to now take on members of my family. It’s not surprising but we still need to respond.

Interested in donating? You can click here to pitch in and support Governor Noem.