Governor Noem holds the local Associated Press reporter, Stephen Groves, feet to the fire demanding that he tell the truth in a recent press conference.
MUST SEE: I challenged @stephengroves on his manipulated reporting about South Dakota’s appraiser program. He had promised to report about what we’re doing to fix the program, but changed his mind because it wasn’t “newsworthy.”
Stephen, tell the truth. pic.twitter.com/tDAXIrjfqy
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 5, 2021
And not just minutes later, Governor Noem called out Groves even further on Twitter:
. @stephengroves is a dishonest reporter who cooks up stories, misleads readers on the background of his sources & refuses to report detailed documented facts given to him that don’t align w/ the agenda of his boss @DouglasGlass. Hey Groves have you ever answered this question? https://t.co/8d3KPHDhJp
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 5, 2021
8 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem to Associated Press Reporter: “Stephen, tell the truth.””
There are more people reporting the same as Noem. The labor secretary on the other hand (1 person) has some other kind of thought process in her head. I’ll go with Kristi et al. Shame on Stephen Groves. He’s corrupt and dishonest. I won’t forget his name.
Who?
What specifically is he lying about
The Argus Leader is reporting that Noem was refusing to turn over documents regarding her daughter and the appraisal program what happened to transparency?
There needs to be an investigation on this and I think for both sides—- The governor is not helping herself with her actions it just looks more and more suspicious all the time—If she didn’t do anything wrong then why not handover the documents why not have a full interview where reporters can ask her the questions then you can release her daughters documents
Do not question, do not challenge, do not undermine, do not belittle, and do not get in the way of Governor Noem. How dare you assail the greatest Governor in the history of South Dakota. Either support Governor, or get out of her state. God Bless Kristi!
Methinks thou dost protest too much.
This is pretty pathetic. She always uses this tactic and which just digs a deeper hole. 200K lawsuit to prevent a payout remains. WHY?
Her actions were shady, she got caught, and she’d rather torch everything than own up to her own bad decision.
Real stellar example of good leadership from her.
She should kiss any Senate or national aspirations goodbye.