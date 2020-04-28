Governor Kristi Noem treated to a parade in show of support for not closing state down

Governor Kristi Noem was honored yesterday with a parade from Pierre residents in appreciation for her actions in NOT closing down the state, due to COVID-19:

Gov. Kristi Noem was surprised early yesterday evening by several hundred vehicles– and one horse– driving past the governor’s residence in a show of support for how she’s handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noem was thankful for the gesture by so many Pierre and Fort Pierre area residents.