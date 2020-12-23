Governor Kristi Noem tweets/announces candidacy for Governor in 2022

As part of her tweet supporting US Senator John Thune tonight, Governor Kristi Noem announced her candidacy for Governor in 2022:
.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022.
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020
And the race is on! Great to have Governor Noem gear up for 2022!
Too little, too late, Covid Kristi. South Dakotans will not forget that you pledged your fealty to Trump, despite his efforts to tarnish our democracy and our Senator Thune. Hopefully you will be primaried.
I think you meant to say “Constitution Kristi”.
Two good votes for us in 2022: Senator Thune and Governor Noem. Things are look’n bright in the 57
It will be a formidable team on the ticket, with Dusty as well.
Dem dreams are dashed again.
“Two good votes for us in 2022: Senator Thune and Governor Noem.”
Could lose both of them, Lee. Trump undermines Thune and Noem defeats herself.
I think she’s vulnerable, both in a primary and a general. Marty would beat her, maybe others too. Billie has a chance too — way better than last time, and he wasn’t too far back then.
She’s turned a lot of people off with her absenteeism, galavanting with Trump while her state was ravaged by covid. I wouldn’t be too confident.
And then you woke up and you were eating your pillow
Pride goeth before a great fall.
Good stuff Senator Schoenbeck!!
I couldn’t agree with you more.
Kristi Noem has earned the respect of the state and the country. We have business running and other states wish they could be like South Dakota!