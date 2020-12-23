Governor Kristi Noem tweets/announces candidacy for Governor in 2022

As part of her tweet supporting US Senator John Thune tonight, Governor Kristi Noem announced her candidacy for Governor in 2022:

.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020

And the race is on! Great to have Governor Noem gear up for 2022!