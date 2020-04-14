Governor Kristi Noem’s admonishment to the media to cover all the facts goes viral Posted on April 14, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — Leave a reply The Media Research Center has picked up and amplified some recent comments Governor Kristi Noem has made regarding the media not reporting all the fact, and picking and choosing things to generate headlines: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related