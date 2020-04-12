Governor Kristi Noem’s letter to Smithfield Foods

As noted in the prior post, Smithfield foods is temporarily shutting down operations in Sioux Falls as a result of coronavirus, coming after Governor Kristi Noem, along with Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken sent the following letter to the head of Smithfield; noting that the pork producer is the source for a significant number of cases of coronavirus in Minnehaha County:

The shutdown of the Sioux Falls Smithfield plant – said to be the 3rd largest pork processing plant in the country – should gain people’s attention and be cause for concern for the country’s food prices and food security in the coming weeks.