One thought on “Governor Kristi Noem’s Speech at the Republican National Convention”

  1. I did not miss it, but I did watch it again. 🙂

    It’s time for Governor Noem to take cover and push hard on projects in SD, mostly notably following-up on the On Meth initiative to produce some concrete results. If she can get control of this supply chain and diminish it for the health and well being of SD, she will be (not just appear) exceptionally presidential.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.