Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Fairness in Women’s Sports

Fairness in Women’s Sports
By: Governor Kristi Noem
March 26, 2021
Everyone knows that I am willing to fight for what I believe in. Some have even accused me of fighting too much! And one fight that I’ve taken on for years is fairness in women’s sports. And it’s a very simple fight: only girls should play girls’ sports.
This is very personal for me. I’ve been a 15-year-old girl in a locker room. Thankfully, I never had to worry about having a boy in that locker room next to me. My daughters, Kassidy and Kennedy, both played sports in college. If my girls had been playing against men, their ability to compete would have been dramatically limited.
Kassidy is pregnant with a baby girl right now. I want that baby – my granddaughter – to have the same opportunities that I had and that my daughters had.
And it’s a fight that I’ve taken on in the past. When the federal government tried to force boys and girls to compete against each other in 4-H rodeo, I stood up to protect fairness. Other leaders stayed out of that fight. But we won. We protected fairness in rodeo.
When we take on these important fights, we have to do so in a smart way. Throughout the COVID pandemic, I always made sure that I knew what my authorities were, and what they were not. We have to fight these important battles in smart ways, based on the authorities that we do have. We have to take actions that actually do good for the people of South Dakota, not just pick fights that feel good.
We have to do this right. If we lose, we could set back protections for our girls. And that’s not what anybody wants.
We are going to continue to protect women’s sports in South Dakota. We’re working to protect them at the K-12 level. And we’re building a coalition to take on the NCAA so that we can ensure protections at the collegiate level as well. To join that coalition, you can go to DefendTitleIXnow.com and sign our compact.
Again, the issue is very simple: only girls should play girls’ sports. Let’s take on this fight in a way that we can win, and let’s keep working together to build a coalition to make sure that the NCAA protects fairness as well.
###
2 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Fairness in Women’s Sports”
She is acting like a Democrat.
I am for it before I am against it.
She sends back a style or form Veto which nobody thinks comports with what our style or form Veto actually is— except expert constitutional scholars she won’t identify. Then she won’t even acknowledge that it is a veto, come on man!
Then instead of a new law or signing the proposed one she has a feel good measure— website and pledges.
How any Republican is not ashamed of this is beyond me as a Republican.
You know Noem, Chris Evert made a complaint along time ago, that is, if they allowed
Dr. Renee Richard’s to play in womens tennis a whole bunch of the lesser men might decide to switch sexes and compete in the women’s also. That was as stupid then as it is now, although it’s still funny. You aren’t protecting anyone, in fact conservatives like yourself have always fought against Title IX so who do women athletneed protection from?