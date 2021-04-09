Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Infringed.

Infringed.
By: Governor Kristi Noem
April 9, 2021
The Constitution doesn’t always use plain language, but when it comes to our right to defend ourselves, the Second Amendment is quite straightforward: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
It’s often been said that the Second Amendment exists to defend all the rest, including the First. I couldn’t agree more. That’s why the very first bill that I signed as governor was Constitutional Carry, which guarantees the right of every law-abiding South Dakotan to keep and bear arms.
I love hunting with my family. My grandma Dorris taught me how to bird hunt, and to this day my favorite way to decompress is to hunt big game with my brothers. The Second Amendment guarantees our ability to hunt, but it’s so much more important than that. Government exists to protect our rights, but that doesn’t preclude us from protecting ourselves and our loved-ones. In fact, our Founders intended the Second Amendment to include protection from a tyrannical government. That’s why they took up arms against Great Britain in the first place.
Unfortunately, many politicians seem determined to directly infringe on our right to bear arms, despite the Second Amendment’s clear wording that it “shall not be infringed.”
President Biden recently announced several executive actions regarding gun control. He claimed that these actions wouldn’t infringe on the Second Amendment. But that’s false.
President Biden’s actions include a Red Flag order. Such laws can be used to take away guns from a law-abiding citizen. They deprive individuals of both their liberty and property rights. And they aren’t just an infringement on the Second Amendment; they’re also a violation of both our Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure and our Fifth Amendment right to due process.
President Biden is also proposing new limits on firearm sales and ammunition purchases. But these, too, are infringements on the Second Amendment. What good is the right to keep and bear arms if you can’t first purchase them? What good is the right to keep and bear arms if you can’t buy ammo to load them? Why would we want to limit ammo purchases when we’re in the midst of a nationwide ammo shortage specifically because of the threat of gun control?
To top it off, President Biden indicated that his executive orders don’t go far enough, and he called on Congress to further infringe on the Second Amendment. In response to such threats to our rights, I promise that South Dakota will do everything in our power to defend your right to defend yourself and your loved-ones.
“Shall not be infringed” could not be any plainer. If only President Biden could be forthcoming and realize that his actions are a direct infringement on our right to keep and bear arms.
###
5 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Infringed.”
I would suggest to Governor Noem that Biden realizes that his actions are an infringement of our rights and just doesn’t care; he is a power-hungry old man who never should have been put in a position of such power. He is determined to do more damage to this country during his tenure as president than he did during the 40 plus years he took up space in the senate.
I hope our governor realizes that the Second Amendment is actually longer than the “quite straightforward” version she quotes above. As a refresher, the FULL text is “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
It’s that nuance stuff that makes it all so tricky.
The most significant item she mentions can get lost.
Red flag laws sound so reasonable (JoeSchmoe is in a bad way. We need to take their gun before they hurt themselves or someone else) the implications don’t get due consideration.
If we don’t allow the government to do things to us without due process, is it not more dangerous we allow individual citizens to do things or make judgments about us without due process.
Yes, red flag laws are given a faux veil of due process (temporary court order) but there is not a single person in the process advocating and protecting the subject person. That is not due process by any practical measure. Also, it might sound good to get a court order to take a person’s guns but how much more volatile it be to enforce? And, finally, and most significantly, it creates the precedent for “preemptive action” before a crime is committed. Think of all the civil rights and liberties abuses that opens up.
Well a crazed killer could bludgeon a victim to death with a wrench or hammer…but mowing down multiple humans in mere seconds…well of course that is going to require an assault weapon and no need to offer lame excuses…you know exactly what that is. That is the preferred style of mass killing weapon that the NRA and GOP demand unrestricted and unregulated access to by everyone and anyone anytime.
Kristi Noem stupidly laments that the Biden gun control actions infringe on her 2nd amendment rights. Well, I’ll tell you what infringes on OUR rights…. getting your spouse or sibling or parent or child mowed down while grocery shopping or working or attending school or any of a hundred other ‘dangerous locations’ now days. So Kristi are you happy with the slaughter of innocent people by assault weapons? Or if not,do you even have a plan? If you don;t have any legislation or directive to offer please just shut up. We are wise to and tired of your political posturing.
Mass murders do not require a firearm.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/08/mass-murder-without-guns/