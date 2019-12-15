Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Lead Now.

Lead Now.

By Governor Kristi Noem

South Dakota thrives when South Dakotans lead. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again… Our people are our greatest resource, and it’s all of our responsibility to invest in each other and step into the giftings we possess.

As governor, I want to foster opportunities that help South Dakotans lead and thrive. In December, I hosted the first-ever South Dakota LEADS Conference in Sioux Falls for students, educators, and women, where we challenged folks to say yes to opportunities that will strengthen them and help them grow.

I was thrilled to have Clint Pulver headline our event. His message was one of empowerment – about not requiring yourself to be the best IN the world, but the best FOR the world. I was thrilled to see his message resonate with the people at the conference, and I trust it inspires them to make a difference in their own communities.

One of his quotes that stood out to me was this: “No significant loyalty will happen without significant connection.” I talk a lot about mentorship and the impact it has when someone comes along side you, encourages you, and helps you learn from mistakes. Great mentors connect people to their dreams. Take some time to think about this… How can you help someone else reach their aspirations? Do you have someone helping you achieve yours?

The Set Me Free Project, a group that combats human trafficking, was another featured guest at the conference. As Garretson freshman Chloe Flahaven said, “If we don’t bring awareness to [human trafficking and addiction], then no one knows they’re happening.” This is great insight. As we discussed the ways we can all make a difference in our communities, people gained a greater understanding of these problems and the power they have to change their corners of the world.

My hope is that people left the conference looking at themselves differently. I hope they understood more profoundly that they are created for a purpose – that they can serve as role models, change agents, and leaders.

And the same goes for all of us. Whatever season of life you find yourself in right now, make the decision to lead now. Say yes to new opportunities. Invest in the people around you. Focus on leaving the world a little better than you found it. This is how we strengthen South Dakota.

