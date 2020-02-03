Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Strengthening Rural South Dakota

Strengthening Rural South Dakota

By Governor Kristi Noem

In early January, along with two South Dakota producers, I was honored to be at the White House as President Trump locked in a new trade deal with China. The new U.S.-China trade agreement includes a promise to purchase approximately $80 billion of ag products over the next two years. This is a strong step forward for South Dakota’s ag community.

I think South Dakota soybean and corn producer Jerry Schmitz said it best: “The pioneer spirit lives on in South Dakota agriculture, and today’s agreement could very well be the new horizon we need to extend our operations and continue producing the food, feed, fiber, and fuel for the world.”

We landed another win later in January when President Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement. While in Congress, I worked on this trade agreement to bring a new, modern approach to trade with two of our closest allies.

Each year, South Dakota exports more than $900 million worth of goods to Canada and Mexico. The USMCA rebalances and transforms the agreement into a 21st century, high-standard trade deal that ensures our goods are sold in a marketplace that is fair, open, and competitive.

Here in South Dakota, we’re also working to implement policies that help operations and rural communities succeed.

Rural development projects are vital to the long-term success of our small towns, communities, and the families that keep them strong. During my State of the State Address, I said we are rolling out the red carpet, not the red tape.

Recently, I announced a plan that creates a fairer, more predictable process for those who want to create or expand their operations in our state. Too often, permitting and appeals processes are lengthy, unfair, and unpredictable. If we’re going to push economic progress and preserve the health of our small communities, this legislation is critical.

To learn more about our efforts, visit facebook.com/govnoem.

###