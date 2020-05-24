Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Thanking the Fallen

Thanking the Fallen

By Governor Kristi Noem

This Memorial Day we once again have an opportunity to say “thank you” to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that the United States remains the greatest country in the world.

I invite you to join me in taking a pause and reflecting on the many men and women – countless South Dakotans – who have given their lives in defense of our Constitution. As President Calvin Coolidge once noted, these brave men and women “made the cause of America their supreme choice.”

We can do them no greater honor than to thank them for their sacrifice, hold them in our memories, and fight hard to preserve the freedoms that they died to defend.

To the families that have lost a loved-one in service to our country, our thoughts and prayers are with you this Memorial Day.

South Dakota is a fantastic state, and I thank God every day that Bryon and I were blessed to raise our family in this great country. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges to freedom in this country. But it is especially in times of crisis that we need to fight for the liberties that make America special.

Our nation was founded on the principles of freedom and limited government; these are things that our Founding Fathers fought to establish and enshrine in our Constitution. Countless brave men and women throughout our nation’s history have put themselves second to the greater good. They responded by swearing an oath to support and defend the Constitution. If they can give their lives to defend our liberties, then our response must be to cling tightly to the Constitution, to freedom, and to the things that make America the greatest country ever. This holds especially true when threats to liberty arise, even if such threat be a global pandemic.

I know South Dakotans are eager to get out of their homes and enjoy the warm weather. But while you’re out barbecuing with your family and thanking God that he has blessed our great country, let’s take a moment to remember our bravest heroes.

Have a conversation with your children and grandchildren; teach them about our freedoms and liberties. And let them know just how grateful we are for everyone who has sacrificed to make those liberties possible.

