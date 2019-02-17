Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Update: Putting Knowledge to Work

Putting Knowledge to Work

By Governor Kristi Noem

Growing up, I loved working on the farm with my dad. It’s a good thing, too, because there was plenty of work to get done. We’d stay in the fields from dawn to dusk, but we didn’t know any other way. There was no Facebook or Instagram, so I didn’t know what my classmates were doing after school or in the summers. I just knew that my siblings and I were expected to work hard. And I’m glad we did. That early experience taught me lessons that have served me well in life.

I know many of you share that same background and work ethic. It’s our South Dakota way, and it must be something we pass down to the next generation. I strongly believe that the best way to prepare our young people for their careers is through work experience.

Much of this job-ready teaching is done through Career and Technical Education (or CTE) programs in high school. Shop and home-economics were the CTE classes of my generation – and maybe yours – but today, South Dakota’s young people have access to courses that offer job-ready training in everything from IT and healthcare and business to skilled trades like plumbing and welding.

Earlier this month, dozens of students from all over South Dakota gathered in Pierre to celebrate February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. It was incredibly encouraging to talk with them and hear about the skills they’re learning. Programs like 4-H, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), FFA, Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), and the Civic Air Patrol give young people hands-on experiences in leadership, problem solving and communication – translatable skills that students can take with them regardless of where the job market may lead.

In addition to offering opportunities for young people to pursue good-paying jobs in industries that are critical to our economy, a strong CTE program equips employers with a skilled workforce, ready to fill the jobs that are available.

I want more South Dakota student to embrace opportunities like this – opportunities that open doors to new passions and equip businesses with a strong and dependable workforce.

Over the coming year, I’m asking school leaders to work with me to increase work experience in our high schools. I want to see more CTE and skills training in high school, as well as bolstered apprenticeship programs. Students need the chance to step outside the classroom and put their knowledge to work.

That’s why I’m partnering with local businesses and administrators to hold a “Week of Work.” This will be a special week when every high school student will get out of the classroom to experience a day on the job. I hope this can lead to schools coordinating more internships and experience-based classes.

Learning about the world of work helps our young people figure out what fields aren’t for them and the areas in which they excel. Perhaps more importantly, though, work experience teaches students the people skills they need. Work experience teaches young people to show up on time, to dress professionally, and to interact with customers. We do a disservice to our students if they graduate high school without these skills.

The work ethic of South Dakotans is second to none. I’m proud of that. Investing in CTE programs means we’re investing into that work ethic and equipping young people with the skills needed to be successful in whatever career they choose.

###

