Governor makes definitive statement of support for Goodwin for District 30 State Senate: “I need you to vote for Tim Goodwin.”

Governor Kristi Noem gets right to the point in this postcard for Tim Goodwin for State Senate: “I need you to vote for Tim Goodwin. District 30 deserves a Senator who shows up prepared to make South Dakota a better place.”
Well, what are you waiting for? Get out there and vote for Goodwin.
has he found out he needs to get a red tag on his vehicle after hitting a deer yet?
I guess she hasn’t seen the 11-point Ethics Violation complaint that was filed with the Secretary of State. It was in the Rapid City paper last week so I’m assuming she or one of her staffers reads it. If the complaint was false on any of the 11-points, I would assume that a libel suit would have been immediately filed.
She’s not campaigning against conservatives or giving their opponents money. I saw the press release saying that. Fake news otherwise.