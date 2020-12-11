Governor Noem Announces Additional Small Business & Healthcare Grants

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced up to $345 million in additional grants for small businesses, non-profit organizations, and healthcare providers dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“South Dakota is in a strong position thanks to the amazing work of our small businesses and healthcare providers,” said Governor Noem. “This additional relief will help ensure that our economic engines continue to thrive and our healthcare providers have the resources they need to continue the excellent care they give to our friends, family, and neighbors.”

Eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations may apply for up to $195 million in grants to compensate for reductions in cash flow from September through November. Eligibility for the grant will be the same as the initial round of grants. Grantees from the first round will be eligible to apply for additional funding, and entities that have not previously applied will still be eligible as well.

The additional healthcare grants will help cover expenses and lost revenue in October and November for healthcare providers. $150 million dollars is available to eligible healthcare providers, with $75 million available for hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, and $75 million available for other community-based providers of safety net programs. To qualify, providers must deliver services in underserved areas of the state or to persons who are uninsured or part of a vulnerable population such as seniors, persons with disabilities, or children. Funds will offset increased costs and lost revenue due to COVID-19 and ensure continuation of essential healthcare services.

Applications for the additional grant will be accepted starting December 14 through December 20. Additional information, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, is available at https://covid.sd.gov/smallbusiness-healthcare-grants.aspx.

###