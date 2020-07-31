Governor Noem Announces Chris Young Coming to Sioux Falls for Inaugural Sportsmen’s Showcase and Concert

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that award-winning country music superstar Chris Young will headline the concert at this year’s inaugural Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase and Concert. The Showcase and Concert will be part of the annual Governor’s Hunt, a long-standing part of South Dakota’s pheasant hunting tradition.

“South Dakota is home to the best pheasant hunting in America,” said Governor Noem. “This year, we’re moving the annual Governor’s Hunt to Sioux Falls, and we’re adding the Sportsmen’s Showcase and Concert to make this event bigger and better than ever before. We’re excited to welcome Chris Young back to South Dakota to headline the concert. I hope folks from across the state can join us for the event and help us celebrate the things that make South Dakota such a special place.”

Tickets to the Chris Young concert will go on sale via Ticketmaster or at the KELOLAND box office at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 am CT. Sanford Health will be sponsoring the concert.

“This event is all about showcasing everything our great state has to offer to help drive continued economic growth,” said Paul Hanson, president and CEO of Sanford Health, Sioux Falls region. “We’re honored to play a role in supporting this longstanding South Dakota tradition.”

The Sportsmen’s Showcase will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. The Chris Young concert will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 8:00 pm CT.

Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase is a family-friendly trade show specializing in all things outdoors, including hunting, fishing, recreation, and more. With room for nearly 100 exhibitors, the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena provides the perfect location for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Further information about Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase can be found at www.southdakotashowcase.com.

