Governor Noem Announces Interim Secretary of Transportation

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Joel Jundt will serve as Interim Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

“Joel is well-respected throughout the transportation industry and will continue moving the department forward during this interim period,” said Governor Noem. “I am pleased Joel has agreed to continue serving South Dakota in this capacity, and I look forward to working with him to make South Dakota safer, stronger, and healthier.”

Jundt will begin serving following the retirement of current Secretary of Transportation Darin Bergquist on Nov. 13, 2020.

“Darin has been a tremendous servant to the people of South Dakota for over 20 years, including 13 years as Secretary of Transportation, and his service will be greatly missed,” continued Governor Noem. “He’s helped our state navigate countless challenges over the years. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

A native of Rapid City, Jundt has served in various roles within the Department of Transportation including his current role as deputy cabinet secretary, former Rapid City region and operations engineer, and director of planning and engineering.

“I’d like to thank the Governor for this opportunity,” said Jundt. “I look forward to continue working with Governor Noem and the dedicated staff at the Department of Transportation.”

Jundt graduated from South Dakota School of Mines in 1985 with a degree in civil engineering and went to work for the department immediately after graduation.

Jundt lives in Pierre with his wife, Chris.

