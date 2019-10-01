Governor Noem Announces Leadership Changes

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced the departure of Herb Jones as Chief of Staff to the Governor’s Office and the appointment of Joshua Shields to serve as Chief of Staff and Beth Hollatz to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff. Jones served on the campaign for governor last year, participated in the transition team, and served as Chief of Staff since January.

“Herb is a special gift to this state. Time after time, he’s stepped up and answered the call to public service, to advance South Dakota, and I am thankful for his leadership on my team,” said Noem. “It takes a special set of skills to help get a governor’s office up and running, and I will be forever grateful to Herb for putting in the hours to help get our office going so we can accomplish some big things for South Dakota.

“It’s been a great honor to help lead Governor Noem’s team,” said Jones. “I won’t miss the 4-hour commute from my house in Yankton, but I will miss all of the great people on the governor’s team. It was always my intention to get things set up and then get back to being a grandpa. We had some big wins in the first year like improving broadband, expanding pheasant habitat, and ramping up efforts to address the meth crisis. Governor Noem cares deeply about the next generation of South Dakotans, and the team is set up to continue delivering on the agenda she’s outlined.”

Shields has served as the Chief of Policy & Communications in the Governor’s Office since January. Previously, Shields worked in politics, policy, and communications in varying capacities including roles with U.S. Senator John Thune, then-Congresswoman Noem, and in the private sector. Shields also served as Noem’s campaign manager for her first congressional run in 2010, and for Thune’s re-election bid in 2016.

“It’s an honor to serve Governor Noem and our state in this capacity,” said Shields. “Whether it’s economic development, putting families first, or increasing transparency and connectivity, Governor Noem is focused on delivering results for South Dakotans. It’s my job to help her make that happen.”

Hollatz has served as Senior Advisor to Governor Kristi Noem since January. Prior to her current role, Hollatz spent eight years with then-Congresswoman Noem, first as Northeast director and then as state director. Hollatz also worked on all four Kristi for Congress campaigns.

“When I first met the governor years ago, I knew she was going to do big things. It’s been a huge privilege and, at times an adventure, to help her along the way,” said Hollatz. “Governor Noem wakes up every day thinking about how to make South Dakota better, I’m excited to be a part of that work.”

“I’ve known Josh and Beth for years. They know how I work and what I want to accomplish. I’m excited to have them leading my office as we lead the state,” concluded Noem.

###