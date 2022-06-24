Governor Noem Announces Life.SD.gov

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced a new website, Life.SD.gov. The website helps mothers and their babies before birth and after by providing resources for pregnancy, new parents, financial assistance, and adoption.

“In South Dakota, we value life. But being pro-life doesn’t just mean caring about the unborn. It also means getting moms the help they need to be successful,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We’re launching Life.SD.gov to give women the resources they need to navigate pregnancy pregnancy, birth, parenting, and adoption, if they choose.”

###