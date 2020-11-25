Governor Noem Announces New Executive Director of South Dakota Housing Development Authority

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Lorraine Polak will be appointed Executive Director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA), effective January 8, 2021. Polak will replace Mark Lauseng, who is retiring.

“Lorraine has a great understanding of SDHDA’s programs and all the opportunities that they present,” said Governor Noem. “She will be a dedicated leader and an invaluable partner as it relates to carrying out SDHDA’s mission for the people of South Dakota.”

Polak currently serves as the Director of Rental Housing Development with the Authority and began her employment with them in 1998. Previously, Polak was with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

“I want to thank Governor Noem for this opportunity to continue to serve South Dakota’s citizens. Working for the Authority has been extremely rewarding, and I am honored to accept this new role. The Authority’s board of commissioners and staff along with the partner agencies we work with are dedicated to providing affordable and appropriate housing. I look forward to ensuring that dedication meets the housing needs of South Dakotans.”

Polak was born in O’Neill, Nebraska and earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska. She and her husband, Mike, have three children, and she enjoys spending time with family and friends, running, gardening and outdoor activities.

