Governor Noem Announces New Secretary of Education

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Tiffany Sanderson to be the next Secretary of Education. Sanderson currently serves as a senior policy advisor for Governor Noem. In that role, her portfolio includes K-12 education, higher education, and workforce development.

“Tiffany will be a great leader for the Department of Education, and a true champion for our students, educators, and schools,” saidGovernor Noem.

Sanderson’s career as an educator has focused on youth development; effective instruction, materials, and assessments; education policy; and workforce development. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office in 2019, Sanderson led South Dakota’s career and technical education system at the Department of Education, including the four technical colleges, and designed learning solutions for school systems and businesses across the country while working in the private sector.

“I’m extremely thankful to the Governor for this opportunity, and I’m excited to partner with educators as we set out to help our students in South Dakota,” said Sanderson. “As a mom of a middle schooler, we can waste no time in strengthening our education system. It’s the most important work we can do for our kids and communities.”

Sanderson lives in Pierre with her husband and son. She graduated from Lemmon High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from South Dakota State University, and master’s degree in administration with an emphasis in human resource management from the University of South Dakota.

The Governor’s appointment of Sanderson is effective December 9, 2020 . Sanderson will succeed Dr. Ben Jones, who has been named the new executive director of the South Dakota State Historical Society.

###