Governor Noem Announces Special Legislative Session

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will be calling a special session of the state legislature. The legislature will meet on Monday, October 5, 2020 , with the purpose of considering legislation related to the use of federal stimulus relief funds, including the $1.25 billion allocated to South Dakota in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF).

“South Dakota has used our federal CRF funds as intended to cover many costs related to COVID-19,” said Governor Noem. “We’re in tremendous shape in our fight against this virus. My team and I have spent many hours talking with numerous legislators, especially leadership, as well as the general public. I look forward to hearing from the entire legislature in its official capacity.”

Barring an extension, South Dakota has until December 30, 2020 , to spend all CRF dollars. Some of the funds have already been allocated including $200 million for city and county government operations, more than $100 million for the Re-employment Insurance Fund, nearly $100 million for state public safety and public health officials, $75 million for K-12 schools, and more than $20 million for universities and technical colleges. Governor Noem also has proposed up to $400 million in small business grants and up to $100 million in grants to community-based healthcare providers.

To learn more about South Dakota’s fight against COVID-19, visit COVID.sd.gov .