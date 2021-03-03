Governor Noem appears on upcoming episode of “Fox Nation Outdoors”

@SoDakCampaigns

From FoxNews, catch a preview of Governor Noem on Fox Nation Outdoors doing what so many have the opportunity to enjoy in South Dakota – Pheasant Hunting!

“For us, hunting is a way of life,” Noem told Jones. “To be here with my kids and to enjoy it is something that I think my dad, my grandpa … would all appreciate, that some things change really fast in the world today, but some things never change and that’s what’s important.”

Catch the preview here.

5 thoughts on “Governor Noem appears on upcoming episode of “Fox Nation Outdoors””

  3. Noem seems so fake with all this posing and trying to present something she isn’t. Reminds me of Putin and all his pics.

    Reply

  4. Cuomo would be posing in a zoot suit with a tommy gun while perched on the running boards of a getaway car.

    I see nothing wrong with having a governor who supports hunting and fishing and other good pursuits.

    I hope you bag your limit, Governor Noem!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.