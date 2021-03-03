From FoxNews, catch a preview of Governor Noem on Fox Nation Outdoors doing what so many have the opportunity to enjoy in South Dakota – Pheasant Hunting!
“For us, hunting is a way of life,” Noem told Jones. “To be here with my kids and to enjoy it is something that I think my dad, my grandpa … would all appreciate, that some things change really fast in the world today, but some things never change and that’s what’s important.”
5 thoughts on “Governor Noem appears on upcoming episode of “Fox Nation Outdoors””
More, more, more. Let’s see more gun posing. Can’t get enough of that stuff.
Less, less, less. Let’s hear less from elk as nothing seems to be satisfactory to him/her.
Noem seems so fake with all this posing and trying to present something she isn’t. Reminds me of Putin and all his pics.
Cuomo would be posing in a zoot suit with a tommy gun while perched on the running boards of a getaway car.
I see nothing wrong with having a governor who supports hunting and fishing and other good pursuits.
I hope you bag your limit, Governor Noem!
Fishing >>>> Hunting
Yes, I am willing to fight about this.