Governor Noem Appoints Chas Olson as Director of South Dakota Housing

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Krisi Noem announced that Chas Olson will be the new Executive Director of the South Dakota Housing. He has served as Interim Director of South Dakota Housing since April.

“As interim director, Chas has been very proactive in reaching out to communities and working to roll out funding as quickly as possible,” said Governor Noem. “I am confident that he will continue to cut red tape and streamline state government for the people of South Dakota as executive director.”

Olson previously served as the Director of Rental Housing Development and worked as a Housing Development Officer prior to his appointment. Before joining SDHDA in 2014, Olson worked for seven years in various roles at a national bank.

Olson is a native of Pierre and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 2002. He attended the University of South Dakota where he obtained a bachelor’s in finance. He also has a Housing Development Finance Professional Certification from the National Development Council.

“It’s an honor to be appointed by Governor Noem, and I want to thank her for the opportunity to serve as the Executive Director of SDHDA,” said Chas Olson. “We have an outstanding staff and board of commissioners at SDHDA, and I look forward to continuing my work with them in this new capacity. Together, we will ensure that all South Dakotans have a place to call home.”

Chas Olson and his wife, Sheila, have two children. Olson enjoys golfing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends in the Black Hills and on the Missouri River.

Information on South Dakota Housing can be found here. A photo of Olson can be found here.

