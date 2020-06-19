Governor Noem Appoints Crabtree to State Senate

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem announced today that she will appoint Casey Crabtree of Madison to the South Dakota State Senate, representing District 8.

Crabtree serves as director of economic development and governmental affairs at Heartland Consumers Power District in Madison. He is currently the Republican nominee for the State Senate in the general election and is unopposed.

“I thank Casey for accepting this appointment,” said Governor Noem. “Casey has already shown his willingness to serve the people of his district and our state, and this appointment ensures that District 8 is fully represented over the coming months.

The Governor’s appointment of Crabtree is effective immediately and will continue through the end of 2020. He will succeed Senator Jordan Youngberg, who announced his resignation earlier this week.​

“I am honored by Governor Noem’s appointment and look forward to putting my experience to work for the people of District 8 and the great state of South Dakota,” said Crabtree. “I am grateful to Sen. Youngberg for his service to District 8 and the many positive things he was able to accomplish during his time in the legislature. I am eager to hit the ground running and serve to the best of my ability.”

Crabtree and his wife Ashley reside in Madison with their two children. In addition to his work at Heartland, Crabtree volunteers his time with the Dakota State University Trojan Athletic Club, various outdoor organizations, and the Lake County Republican Party, and he coaches his sons in youth baseball and football. He is also a graduate of Leadership South Dakota.

District 8 includes Lake, Miner, Moody, and Sanborn counties.​

