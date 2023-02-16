Governor Noem Appoints James White to Game, Fish & Parks Commission

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint James (Jim) White to serve on the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission.

“I love South Dakota’s outdoors. We need to preserve our natural treasures for our kids and grandkids while responsibly sharing them with those who come to visit us,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Jim recognizes this important responsibility and will pursue his role on the GFP Commission accordingly. I look forward to working with him.”

White resides in Huron, South Dakota. He previously served as a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2011-2012 and South Dakota Senate from 2013-2020, including as Assistant Majority Leader from 2015-2016.

In 2004, White retired from his role as a district president of Wells Fargo Bank in Aberdeen. White received a teaching degree from the University of North Dakota at Ellendale and later worked as a teacher.

“I was raised outdoors and have been hunting, fishing, camping, and enjoying our state parks my whole life,” said Jim White. “I was fortunate to raise my children and grandchildren the same way and I want to ensure future generations can enjoy our outdoor resources here in South Dakota. I am extremely excited for the opportunity to serve on the GFP Commission.”

Information on the GFP Commission can be found here. A photograph of White can be found here.

