Governor Noem Appoints Jennifer Mammenga to 2ndCircuit Court

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will appoint Jennifer Mammenga to serve on the South Dakota 2nd Circuit Court.

“Jennifer has worked hard to build an impactful career, both as an Assistant US Attorney in the federal courts and in the state Attorney General’s office,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “She understands that the role of a judge is to interpret the law as written, and I know she will make an excellent addition to the bench.”

Jennifer has been an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota United States Attorney’s Office since 2016, where she serves as the district’s Opioid Coordinator. Prior to that role, she served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney and Assistant Attorney General for the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

“I am honored to accept Governor Noem’s appointment and I look forward to serving the people of South Dakota in this role,” saidJennifer Mammenga.

Jennifer is a native of Sioux Falls. She graduated from the University of South Dakota with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism. She received her law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2010.

Jennifer was named the Midwest High Intensity Drug Task Force Outstanding Prosecutor in 2015. She lives in Sioux Falls with her husband and two children. A photo of Jennifer can be found here.

