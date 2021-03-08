Governor Noem Appoints Judge to Fifth Circuit Court

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced today that she will appoint Gregg Magera to serve as judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

“Gregg has spent his life in the pursuit of justice, first in private practice and then as a magistrate judge,” said Governor Noem. “I appreciate his willingness to serve the public and I know he will be an excellent circuit judge.”

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve as a Circuit Court Judge,” said Judge Magera.

Magera currently serves as a magistrate judge in the Fifth Circuit. A Yankton native, Magera earned his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from the University of South Dakota. Following service as a law clerk, he joined Siegel, Barnett & Schultz in Aberdeen in 1991, where he became a partner and practiced until his appointment as magistrate judge in 2019.

Magera enjoys tennis, hunting, fishing, and playing violin in the Aberdeen University Civic Symphony. He and his wife, Barbara, have two daughters, Katie and Emily.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit Court is served by four circuit judges and one magistrate and covers Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Marshall, McPherson, Roberts, Spink, and Walworth counties. Magera will succeed Scott P. Myren, who Governor Noem appointed to the South Dakota Supreme Court in January.

A photo of Judge Magera can be downloaded here.

