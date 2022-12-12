Governor Noem Closes State Government Offices Statewide
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, because of the winter storm expected in South Dakota.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota. Travel will be impacted in those areas.
Officials continue to closely monitor the storm. A decision on state government office availability for Wednesday will be made Tuesday.
Citizens should be prepared to stay home Tuesday if possible. If they must travel, they should check sd511.org or the SD511 mobile app.
2 thoughts on “Governor Noem Closes State Government Offices Statewide”
Statewide? When it hasnt even happened yet?
Businesses will be open, but government workers will have a week off, hopefully with no pay, saving the citizens money. But they get paid to stay home, businesses cant take days off ‘we’ do not get paid, as a self employed worker, our incomes depend on sales, no sales, no income. Another reason I have a problem minimum wages, guaranteed incomes, paid leave, sick leave, etc. Why should employees be promised a paycheck when a business is closed..when all the multi-national companies and government is stealing all of our jobs with huge paychecks, benefits how can us small businesses compete today?