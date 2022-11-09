Governor Noem Congratulates Victorious Candidates
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem congratulated the victorious candidates supported by KRISTI Pac.
“Republicans won races nationwide by running on a simple message: less government, more Freedom,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The American people cannot afford Washington’s wasteful spending and record inflation. Their families do not want crime-ridden streets and an open border. And these newly elected senators and representatives will get to work doing the business of the American people.”
Victorious candidates supported by KRISTI Pac:
- Senator Mike Lee – UT
- Senator Ron Johnson – WI
- Senator-elect Ted Budd – NC
- Senator-elect Adam Laxalt – NV
- Senator-elect JD Vance – OH
- Congresswoman-elect Anna Paulina Luna – FL
- Congresswoman-elect Laurel Lee – FL
- Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow – LA
- Congressman-elect John James – MI
- Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz – TX
Governor Noem also congratulated Herschel Walker on his advancement to an apparent runoff election.
###