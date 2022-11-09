Governor Noem Congratulates Victorious Candidates

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem congratulated the victorious candidates supported by KRISTI Pac.

“Republicans won races nationwide by running on a simple message: less government, more Freedom,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The American people cannot afford Washington’s wasteful spending and record inflation. Their families do not want crime-ridden streets and an open border. And these newly elected senators and representatives will get to work doing the business of the American people.”

Victorious candidates supported by KRISTI Pac:

  • Senator Mike Lee – UT
  • Senator Ron Johnson – WI
  • Senator-elect Ted Budd – NC
  • Senator-elect Adam Laxalt – NV
  • Senator-elect JD Vance – OH
  • Congresswoman-elect Anna Paulina Luna – FL
  • Congresswoman-elect Laurel Lee – FL
  • Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow – LA
  • Congressman-elect John James – MI
  • Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz – TX

Governor Noem also congratulated Herschel Walker on his advancement to an apparent runoff election.

