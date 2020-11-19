Governor Noem: “continue to show each other respect and understand for everybody who makes choices that we may or may not agree with”

In her press conference yesterday updating South Dakotans regarding the COVID-19 virus, Governor Kristi Noem reiterated that she does not believe she has the authority to order people to wear masks or cast edicts down about restrictions from the state level, and also asks that people at least attempt to be decent with one another. As related by the Pierre Capital Journal:
“I don’t believe I have the authority to mandate [masks], and people can make their own personal decisions when it comes to masks,” Noem said during a Wednesday news conference at the State Capitol in Pierre. “I don’t want to approach a policy or a mandate just looking to do something to make people feel good. I want to do good, and actually put forward provisions that make a difference for families.”
Every community in South Dakota has flexibility to make different decisions regarding masks and COVID restrictions, and “that’s what some of these local leaders are doing and reacting to what some people in the community want,” she said.
and…
Noem made multiple calls for mutual respect, citing her increasing concern about how neighbors aren’t treating one another compassionately in their communities.
“You may choose to wear a mask and be concerned about the virus, and if people are scared I’m going to remind them they should stay home. But if people choose not to, we still should treat them with respect and understand they’re making a personal decision, and if we don’t want to be around them, we have the opportunity not to do that as well,” Noem said.
Really, she makes a good point. Ultimately we’re responsible for our own conduct, and how we treat our friends and neighbors.
Part of what we need to keep in mind with this pandemic, which won’t be brought to a stop absent a vaccine, is the question of how much freedom do we actually wish to give up in the name of the perception of safety? I think people being offended by mask wearing is ridiculous at a minimum, and some are plain being horse’s asses.
But equally offensive are the calls to shut down businesses. Employees & business owners alike need to feed their families. Segments of the economy have been damaged enough, and shuttering people in for weeks on end is not reasonable, nor sustainable.
As the Governor says, we need to respect one another and find a way to navigate around our differences.
Should that be such a challenge?
One thought on “Governor Noem: “continue to show each other respect and understand for everybody who makes choices that we may or may not agree with””
My email to Governor Noem’s office, sent moments ago (I also followed-up with a phone call):
Dear Governor Noem;
Why is Spearfish’s mayor having coordinating conference calls with other mayors in South Dakota, wherein scientifically unsupported conclusions are being shared, which is then driving policy in city council meetings across the state?
I saw no pronouncements about these calls, was not notified or invited to attend to provide balanced information and dissent for falsehoods.
Are these private meetings between mayors even legal?
If false information about mask wearing is being spread in these conference calls, which is then used to instrument tyrannical policies at the municipal level, this kind of de facto governorship of our state could create widespread distrust, demoralization, fragmentation and unrest. In addition, this unholy alliance of rogue mayors and city councils across the state undermines the authority of state elected executives.
Please reach out to Mayor Boke to inquire as to the nature, content, and outcomes of these cabal-istic conference calls.
Sincerely,
John Dale, MS MIS
Spearfish, SD