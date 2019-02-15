Governor Noem continuing opposition to legalizing industrial hemp, to keep South Dakota from eventual pot legalization.

Because of problems that law enforcement would face with differentiating legal hemp from illegal hemp (pot), Governor Kristi Noem is continuing her opposition after speaking with law enforcement and tribal leaders on their experiences and the headaches they would face:
Gov. Kristi Noem is digging in against legalizing industrial hemp in South Dakota, setting up a potential showdown with the Legislature as a bill legalizing it is sailing through with little opposition.
Noem reiterated her opposition to legalizing industrial hemp in 2019 during her weekly press conference, saying she has “very real concerns” about passing House Bill 1191 during this legislative session.
“I believe if we move ahead with industrial hemp and we aren’t prepared with it from a regulatory standpoint, from an enforcement standpoint, if we don’t have the equipment and dollars to do this correctly, we will be opening the door to allowing marijuana to be legalized in the state of South Dakota,” Noem said.
and…
Noem hasn’t outright said that she’ll veto the bill when asked, saying instead that she’ll consider the bill’s language before making a decision. If Noem vetoes the bill, the Legislature has the ability to override her veto.
and…
But she also has concerns about the family and social implications if industrial hemp is legalized. She said she’s heard from social workers, addiction treatment counselors and families hurt by addiction that marijuana is a gateway drug — and that industrial hemp will open the door to marijuana distribution in South Dakota. Noem agrees with that, saying she is “100 percent convinced” that it would open that pathway.
Contact your Senators today to make sure they hold the line against starting down the path of pot legalization in the state. South Dakota doesn’t need to be the next Colorado, with all the societal ills they’re facing because of going down that path.
**eye roll
Maybe she should talk to the people that know plants at SDSU. Industrial hemp is not psychoactive. It’s not a “gateway plant” to everyone getting high in South Dakota. This shows her complete ignorance to the issue. Maybe she should educate herself before stooping to long held and incorrect stereotypes. Industrial hemp is proven to have hundreds of uses. Our farmers could use the additional option. Let them decide if they want to grow it and sell it.
We better ban tomato plants too, you can get just as high from them as you can hemp. Noem is just embarrassing herself with this nonsense.
Ridiculous. We don’t need to train the cops to know the difference: every county already has a weed supervisor. Those of us out in the rural areas know about these botanists who alert property owners to the presence of noxious weeds and tell us to get rid of them.
If the cops get a tip or complaint, they can send the weed supervisor out to investigate,
The governor is correct! Just like medical marijuana, industrial hemp is a canard. Listening to its advocates proselytize about all of the glorious wonders of hemp is like listening to a snake-oil salesmen, but the hempists actually believe that hemp, especially smoking it, will solve all problems. Their strategy is to make hemp seem wondrous and make it difficult for law enforcement officials, thus paving the way for the decriminalization and even legalization of marijuana and then other drugs.
Your ignorance must be blissful. There is plenty of evidence about the benefits of medical marijuana…and, completely separately, about the many uses of industrial hemp. If you actually would take some time and google: “Marijuana vs. industrial hemp” you would be educated beyond your wildest imagination. I know that must be difficult to open your mind to the possibility that you are flat WRONG about this.
Oh my……..please educate yourselves. Thanks. My Utah friends just laugh at us.
You go ahead and smoke some hemp. Let us know how high you got after your headache goes away.
https://www.brookingscountysd.gov/261/Weed-Pest
Here is the contact information for Weed Supervision in Brookings County. As hilarious as the title sounds in this circumstance, we have a Weed Supervisor in every county. The staff are already hired, trained and on duty. If law enforcement doesn’t know that these experts are already on hand to assist, that’s their problem.
There’s a lot of reason to proceed with caution on hemp production, but confusing the plants with marijuana shouldn’t be one of them.
Looking over the list of Noxious Weeds of Interest, Absinthe Wormwood is on the list as a local problem.
If your county already has the Green Fairy living amongst you, you have bigger problems than marijuana.
Geez Anne……….unbelievable…….don’t play people for idiots. So the 65 state representative, yes 65-2 voted for hemp. So, are their constituents idiots. Freedom for farmers. Time to quit with scare tactics.