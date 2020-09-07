South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave an interview recently to the Christian Broadcasting Network that had some noteworthy points about COVID and the national mood of liberal cancel culture:
“Oh, definitely. It is today,” Noem replied. “At the beginning of this crisis back in March and April, I don’t think it was really politically motivated because these same Democrat governors that are on TV, tearing apart the president today, months ago, were singing his praises. I sat on conference calls where they were thanking him for all he was doing to help them to respond to their people. What I am saying, though, is that what I heard on those conference calls was fear. I was shocked and amazed by how fear controlled people, and how emotional that they were.”
The South Dakota governor said she believes we live in a country that is addicted to being offended but believes that God will find a way to bring Americans together.
3 thoughts on “Governor Noem: Dem Govs ruled by fear, people addicted to being offended”
The Republican Party is the party of victims and fear, remember that St. Louis couple at your convention warning viewers to tremble at the thought of an end to single-family zoning? The world is conspiring against you: Democrats, atheists, college professors, immigrants, the whole lot of em! Even if Democrats were as down and out as they could be, you’d still find some way to cast them as the bogeymen or blame your inability to pass things like an end to Obamacare on them. Take some initiative, take some blame, knock off the holier-than-thou rhetoric, you’re painting a fantasy world.
Governor Noem should:
1 – follow up on the Meth problem by going after the CIA in SD
2 – neuter big pharma like a yearling bull
3 – figure out hemp
4 – answer some very serious questions about the Swords of Damocles hanging over SD residents from the bureaucracy under her executive authority.
Among other things.
I think it’s enough of the PR.
We all need results on the meth issue.
Noem’s gubernatorial campaign is starting to look milk toast on substance, much like her term on Congress.
I am not against Governor Noem.
I’m simply a harbinger and a warning .. without real progress on these issues, no amount of PR will change the facts.
Earlier this year, Kristi talked about the “science” and “data” determining her policies. But she quickly learned that those things don’t get you a speaking spot at the Republican Convention.
A tripling of Covid cases is just the price of fame.