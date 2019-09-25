Governor Noem expresses she supports President Trump in donor letter

From my e-mail this morning, Governor Kristi Noem points out that she continues to support President Trump, and that “if Speaker Pelosi and her caucus spent as much time on legislation as this investigation, they might have passed the USMCA trade deal by now.”
Noem supports abusing the office of the presidency for political gain, just like the rest of the GOP. He squeaked by on the Mueller report and turns around and does the same thing, meaning he learned nothing or chose to remain arrogant and ignorant.
Ah what’s the point, it’s shouting into the void around here.
And they were worried about Jimmy Carter making money off his peanut farms. That is literally peanuts compared to what trump is going to extort from the taxpayers. They will somehow justify this latest scandal as well. The president openly put his own interests ahead of the country by using his position of power. Corruption by definition.
I have a fun filled analysis-rant on my mind that I hope you don’t mind me sharing.
Trump’s people have been masterful at political judo, using the opposition’s momentum against them. Time will tell if that is what is happening here, but consider the following information.
We see GOP congresspeople dropping-out of the re-election campaign space. My instincts? The Trump network is rooting-out what I consider neoliberal and neoconservative operatives in congress.
Neoliberal, neoconservative – same/same .. “neo’s”, or globalists, statists, people trying their best to leverage the scale of the system to deliver ultimate security (an impossible task).
Are neo’s realizing what is going on, and in a last ditch attempt trying to make life hectic for Trump and extend the game till the election? Are they relying on the sympathy of American citizens who would vote in a Michelle Obama, Clinton, Gabbard type ticket on the 100th anniversary of Womens’ Suffrage?
Was Biden’s bid for president always about coordinating the impeachment bid with Trump’s conversation with Ukraine and trying to sucker Trump into it?
Neo’s’ nostrils are sliding under the surface of the pool, and the majority of America is watching, expressionless. We want the corruption gone; drown, down-the-drain.
We want free and fair markets.
We want to be prideful in the culture of our country, our founding principles, and our nation.
But, who are the neo’s really?
Ultimately, in possession of more accumulated wealth than the GDP of Japan, the original computer scientists, are the neo’s .. organized women?!
“Ultimate security”, biologically, is a female imperative. Males, on the other hand, often put fun and fulfillment above security and personal well-being. This, too, is a biological imperative.
Don’t be surprised if the global womens’ organizations are strong and motivated enough such that we end-up with a woman president in 2020. Is it just too tempting a plot twist on the 100th to not risk the equity and autonomy of the world’s nations to “ensure” a woman president?
Gabbard is very electable. With a Rand Paul archetype as VP, we would have our first woman president.
.. and Gabbard will be back in the next debates. She is the dark horse that, since being on the front lines of the diffusing of Standing Rock, has been beeing made-up for this presidential run, IMHO.
I wonder if she will run for reelection. Or if she is looking at an appointment in DC.
Working on legislation? Do you mean the 100’s of bills passed by the House that McConnel refuses to allow a vote on, even those bills from his own party members?