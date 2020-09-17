Governor Noem featured speaker at New Hampshire Republican Dinner in October

The Pierre Capital Journal is reporting that Governor Kristi Noem is appearing as the featured speaker at a Republican Dinner in New Hampshire next month:
Noem spokesman Ian Fury confirmed to the Capital Journal on Tuesday the governor is planning this trip.
Here is how WMUR reporter John DiStaso introduces Noem in his piece: “South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, viewed as a rising star in the national GOP and a possible 2024 presidential contender, plans to visit New Hampshire Oct. 15 as the featured speaker at a state Republican Party fundraiser, a party source told WMUR.”
Last week, Fury confirmed that Noem was making several trips across the country to promote Trump’s re-election bid.
I think Governor Noem is more interested in “not being in Washington,” but it’s actually kind of cool to see that others in the country are interested in the type of leadership we enjoy in South Dakota.