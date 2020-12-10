Governor Noem Files Brief at U.S. Supreme Court in Important Election Integrity Case

PIERRE, S.D. – This week, Governor Kristi Noem submitted an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States in support of the petitioners in the case of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee and in defense of fair, neutrally-applicable election laws that work to prevent voter fraud. This brief could not be timelier in light of the ongoing national election dispute.

“The 2020 election has shaken the American people’s faith in the integrity of the electoral process,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Fortunately, the Brnovich case presents the Supreme Court with a fantastic opportunity to restore public trust in American elections. In South Dakota, our election system is fair and transparent, and all states should be held to the same standard. Our hope is the Supreme Court will set a clear precedent that upholds the powers of states to enforce neutral, non-discriminatory voting rules that apply fairly to all by supporting the petitioners.”

The amicus brief argues that the Voting Rights Act does not prevent states from enacting neutral election laws like Arizona’s ban on ballot-harvesting and in-precinct voting requirements. Arizona’s laws are not identical to South Dakota’s election laws, but all states should be allowed to design rules that promote the order and integrity of their elections. States should be able to enact and revise laws designed to ensure that every legal vote counts, and they shouldn’t have to fear being taken to court for pursuing electoral fairness.

The amicus brief is available on the Supreme Court docket at this link.

