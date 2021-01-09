Governor Kristi Noem has an op-ed on the Federalist website in which she lays out her vision on what the Republican Party needs to do moving forward:
Republicans got our butts kicked in Georgia on Tuesday. A 33-year-old with no accomplishments and a smooth-talking preacher wiped the floor with us. The idea that Georgia, of all places, could elect two communists to the United States Senate was ridiculous.
Our country has changed. We have failed to educate generations of our children about what makes America unique. Few, if any of them, have been taught the history of our decades-long fight to defeat communism. Meanwhile, the left’s indoctrination takes place every day with kids all across America from the time they walk into a school at age 5 to the time they graduate college at 22.
2 thoughts on "Governor Noem: Georgia elected communists, we are failing to educate children on what makes America unique."
Of course our country’s changing! It has changed from the very start, as all things have.
This is too reminiscent of the 20th century, first the early part when many laborers self-identified as communists and their rich bosses (the McCormick family, for instance) and some journalists viewed and/or painted them as traitors they were not, then later parts when many people who in no way associated with any communists or Communist Party were painted as communist to discredit their ideas and activities (good ol’ McCarthyism, of course).
Noem should really stop turning her fellow people into enemies, whether she mischaracterizes them or not. That’s not leadership. That’s childish.
Thank you, Governor. Really needed this today. Greatly appreciate your defense of America and your honest analysis of our current times. Your leadership is one bright spot right now. It’s so far from “childish.”