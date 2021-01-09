Governor Noem: Georgia elected communists, we are failing to educate children on what makes America unique.

Governor Kristi Noem has an op-ed on the Federalist website in which she lays out her vision on what the Republican Party needs to do moving forward:

Republicans got our butts kicked in Georgia on Tuesday. A 33-year-old with no accomplishments and a smooth-talking preacher wiped the floor with us. The idea that Georgia, of all places, could elect two communists to the United States Senate was ridiculous.



Our country has changed. We have failed to educate generations of our children about what makes America unique. Few, if any of them, have been taught the history of our decades-long fight to defeat communism. Meanwhile, the left’s indoctrination takes place every day with kids all across America from the time they walk into a school at age 5 to the time they graduate college at 22.

Read it all here.