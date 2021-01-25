Governor Noem Introduces Legislation to Ban Down Syndrome Abortions

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem introduced a bill to ban abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

“The Declaration of Independence summarizes what we all know in our hearts to be true: God created each of us and endowed all of us with the right to life. This is true for everyone, including those with an extra chromosome,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I look forward to the day when the Supreme Court recognizes that all preborn children inherently possess this right to life, too. Until that time comes, I am asking the South Dakota legislature to pass a law that bans the abortion of a preborn child, just because that child is diagnosed with Down syndrome.”

Recent media reports illustrate that some European countries, like Iceland and Denmark, have virtually eliminated children with Down syndrome by aborting nearly every child that has it. Research estimates that two out of every three Down syndrome pregnancies in the United States end in an abortion. Tests to diagnose Down syndrome can be conducted as early as 10 weeks into pregnancy.

The 48th Anniversary of the fateful Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision was last Friday, January 22nd.

