Governor Noem Launches New “Freedom Works Here” Ad

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem launched a new ad as part of the “Freedom Works Here” nationwide workforce recruitment campaign. The “On the Job” ad features Governor Noem as a welder inviting workers to move to South Dakota.

“’Freedom Works Here’ has already been the most successful recruitment campaign in South Dakota history,” said Governor Noem. “287 million people have seen the ads. More than 3,000 have gone through the process of applying. More than 500 are in the final stages of moving to South Dakota. And with this new ad, we aren’t slowing down.”

In the “On the Job” ad, Governor Noem highlights South Dakota’s acceptance of most out-of-state professional licenses and apprenticeship programs. Governor Noem also mentions that South Dakota is investing in scholarships to help ease financial burden and get folks trained and on the job.

More information about the Freedom Works Here campaign can be found here.

