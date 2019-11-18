Governor Noem launching OnMeth.com anti-meth campaign Posted on November 18, 2019 by Pat Powers — 1 Comment ↓ From Facebook, Governor Kristi Noem announces a new meth initiative from the State of South Dakota: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I am glad of this effort from our governor. Meth is a scourge — a toxic plague upon the SD community. Crystal Methamphetamine destroys bodies and minds, leaving addicts to wallow in dissipation. Let’s ensure ALL young people know it’s poison. Parents, tell your kids. Teachers, coaches, and preachers help spread the word. Even those arguing that marijuana should be legalized can surely agree that meth is death.