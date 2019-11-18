Governor Noem launching OnMeth.com anti-meth campaign

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

From Facebook, Governor Kristi Noem announces a new meth initiative from the State of South Dakota:

One Reply to “Governor Noem launching OnMeth.com anti-meth campaign”

  1. a friend of education

    I am glad of this effort from our governor. Meth is a scourge — a toxic plague upon the SD community. Crystal Methamphetamine destroys bodies and minds, leaving addicts to wallow in dissipation. Let’s ensure ALL young people know it’s poison. Parents, tell your kids. Teachers, coaches, and preachers help spread the word. Even those arguing that marijuana should be legalized can surely agree that meth is death.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.