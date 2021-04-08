Governor Noem Names Aaron Scheibe as Chief of Staff

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will name Aaron Scheibe as her chief of staff.

“Aaron Scheibe is a dedicated public servant with years of experience in state government,” said Governor Noem. “Aaron has a deep love for our state, and I appreciate his willingness to serve in this important role.”

Scheibe, an attorney, will leave his private legal practice to join the Governor’s Office. He previously served in Noem’s administration in 2019 as a senior policy advisor, working in policy areas including public safety, transportation, tribal relations, and energy. Prior to that, Scheibe served from 2014-19 as deputy commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, and from 2002-13 as a diplomat with the U.S. Department of State.

“I am honored the Governor has asked me to rejoin her administration at this crucial time,” said Scheibe. “I look forward to working with the Governor’s team, her cabinet secretaries and their dedicated staff, and the Legislature to ensure South Dakota is an example of responsible, and responsive, government for years to come.”

A Pierre native, Scheibe is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and George Washington University School of Law. He and his wife, Laura, live in Pierre with their two sons.

Scheibe will assume his new role on May 1.

