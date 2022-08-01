Governor Noem notes the word to non-profits and NGO’s is they face scrutiny if they facilitate bringing illegal aliens to SD

In a news article this morning, in addition for harsh words towards the Vice-President for her lack of activity on the border crisis, Governor Kristi Noem laid out that she has instructed non-profits and NGO’s that they had better not be bringing illegal aliens to South Dakota:

“When Arizona and Texas requested help, I sent my National Guard. In fact, I was the first governor to send National Guard. Most other governors were responding with law enforcement, but recognizing the unique situation we have down there, it literally is a war zone, so we had members volunteer to go as a unit to partner with the Texas Guard and work with Border Patrol, and they were there for a period of time.

“And now I’ll be sending down some of my National Guard, Lakota helicopters, to help us with surveillance, but for us in particular, you know, I telegraphed pretty widely to my NGOs and nonprofits that if they cooperated with facilitating people that were crossing the border illegally in our state, that they would have a difficult time with their state contracts and licenses if they worked to break our federal laws in partnership with what this administration is doing.”