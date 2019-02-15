Governor Noem on twitter: Legalizing industrial hemp would flood crime lab

From Twitter, Governor Kristi Noem points out the burden legalizing hemp would put on Law Enforcement:

These are photos of our state health lab drug locker. Bursting at the seams. Legalizing industrial hemp would flood our lab with more tests, strain law enforcement, require untested regs & lead us down the path to legalizing marijuana. SD isn’t ready to legalize industrial hemp. pic.twitter.com/8iLCV5rEN5

