Governor Noem proposing coalition of states and people to defend Title IX – defendtitleixnow.com

At her Press Conference this morning, Governor Kristi Noem announced a coalition of states, athletes, and others to form a coalition to defend women’s sports under title IX, titled Defend Title IX Now, which you can find at defendtitleixnow.com.

As noted by Governor Noem, the purpose of this coalition is to create an advocacy group that’s large enough that the NCAA cannot take punitive measures for their efforts, nor ignore them, also noting that the law as written in the South Dakota Legislature would have caused a lawsuit that the state would have likely lost.

Governor Noem featured professional athletes Herschel Walker, Jack Brewer, and Nancy Lopez joining her in support of her efforts, as well as a number of collegiate sports participants.

Noem indicates her strategy is to participate in the debate over title 9, and supporting women’s sports in a smart, strategic way. She’s going to address high school sports at the legislative level, and take this tactic for collegiate sports. Noem also discussed the many problems with House Bill 1217, and the style and form changes that she sent back, and why.

Stay tuned for more on Governor Noem’s efforts to protect women’s sports.