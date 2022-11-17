From the Wall Street Journal, Governor Kristi Noem is openly questioning the leadership of the Republican National Committee as speculation continues that she might be interested in the job herself:
“Who loses this much and gets to keep their job?” Ms. Noem asked during an interview on the sidelines of the Republican Governors Association three-day meeting that started Monday. “We’ve got to evaluate the leadership of the Republican Party.”
and..
Asked whether she has spoken to Mr. Trump about the RNC job, she said, “He and I have not had that conversation. We should as a party have some self-evaluation on how we move forward.”
12 thoughts on “Governor Noem questions RNC Leadership with poorer than expected performance in midterm elections”
Many of us said that after the 2020 election!!
I agree with Gov. Noem’s RNC critique. New leadership would be healthy.
same question to ask mr. trump.
Is she going to talk to Trump about his losing the House, the Presidency, and the Senate? We somehow eked out a razor-thin House majority in spite of him, and now he wants to drag down the ticket again in 2024. Maybe that’s a hard conversation she needs to start with.
Maybe have a one-day primary instead of one or two states at a time so that everyone can vote on the same candidates instead of the left overs?
I agree!
no good can come from supporting trump’s disembowelment of the gop, then laying the blame on the victims for poor bowel performance.
The Democrat corruption machine had a test run in 2020. It was given a “go”. Now again in 2022, full steam ahead.
Good by USA as we knew it.
Good by
I agree with the governor’s assessment and that leadership change should not only be at the RNC, but also in the House and Senate. Since these were private votes, we don’t know if Johnson, Thune and Johnson voted to keep McCarthy and McConnell as the respective chamber ‘leaders’, but apparently the current minority leaders efforts did not result in the so-called “red wave” occurring.
The other “Mc” in Republican party leadership, Ronna McDaniel, should also be replaced.
What’s that definition of “insanity” being doing the same thing and expecting different results? Dare to try something else Republicans…unless you’re in someone’s pockets and can’t!
I am not too confident in the SD GOP leadership either. Dan Leaderman, a Democrat from Iowa, becomes the GOP Chairman in SD? Lee Schoenbeck as well as Noem endorse Democrats who switch to GOP to run within a short time before filing to run as candidates against some of the Conservative Republican lawmakers? Noem appointed two women in the Rapid City area to replace Legislators, but the appointees vote like Democrats (as do the majority of the Senators). The GOP are in the majority in our Legislature, but they allow two Democrats who live out of state to become SD Legislators. That should have been nipped in the bud before the 2020 election. Do either of these women have a permanent residency in SD, or are they still living in Nebraska and Colorado respectively the majority of the time when the Legislature is not in session? Yes, some housekeeping needs to be done in the SD GOP party. The Rinos need to be honest and change their registrations to Democrat as they certainly do not follow the GOP platform.
You can lead a horse to water.,, SD didn’t have a great turnout either.