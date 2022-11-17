Governor Noem questions RNC Leadership with poorer than expected performance in midterm elections

From the Wall Street Journal, Governor Kristi Noem is openly questioning the leadership of the Republican National Committee as speculation continues that she might be interested in the job herself:

“Who loses this much and gets to keep their job?” Ms. Noem asked during an interview on the sidelines of the Republican Governors Association three-day meeting that started Monday. “We’ve got to evaluate the leadership of the Republican Party.”

and..

Asked whether she has spoken to Mr. Trump about the RNC job, she said, “He and I have not had that conversation. We should as a party have some self-evaluation on how we move forward.”