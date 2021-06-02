Governor Noem Responds to Decision on Mount Rushmore Fireworks
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement in response to the District Court decision on her lawsuit against the Biden Administration over their cancellation of the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration:
“The Biden Administration cancelled South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration on completely arbitrary grounds. I am disappointed that the court gave cover to this unlawful action with today’s decision. But rest assured, this fight is not over. My legal team will appeal this incorrect decision so that we can return the Fireworks Celebration to Mount Rushmore and celebrate our nation’s birthday at America’s Shrine to Democracy for next year and in the future.”
###
4 thoughts on “Governor Noem Responds to Decision on Mount Rushmore Fireworks”
oh, eat a dick. you knew when this was filed you had absolutely no shot. all this effort for a chance to go on Fox and puff your chest and tell the rubes how tough you are.
Good Luck with the 8th. they won’t even read it
Well, for sure your nick says it all.
What did this shameless PR ploy cost the South Dakotan taxpayers?
Do you think she cares. One night, in bed, her new guy Corey told her it was all about the media.