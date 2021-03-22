Governor Noem Signs Appropriations Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem has signed twenty-one appropriations bills into law.
“South Dakota had a truly fantastic year. Thanks to our unique approach to the pandemic, we had opportunities that weren’t afforded to other states,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I challenged the legislature to solve problems for 20-30 years or even longer into the future, and they accomplished that. These projects will strengthen South Dakota and make targeted investments in our communities for the future.”
- SB 28 authorizes the Board of Regents to contract for the redesign and renovation of, and the design and construction of an addition to, the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on the campus of South Dakota State University.
- SB 33 makes an appropriation for certain costs related to the commissioning of the USS Pierre.
- SB 35 makes an appropriation to implement provisions concerning the legalization, regulation, and taxation of marijuana.
- SB 47 makes an appropriation for the maintenance and repair of state-owned dams.
- SB 48 authorizes the payment of lease rental obligations to the South Dakota Health and Educational Facilities Authority.
- SB 54 makes an appropriation to build a bison visitors center in Custer State Park.
- SB 64 revises the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2021.
- SB 93 makes an appropriation to rehabilitate the rail line from west of the city of Fort Pierre to the city of Rapid City.
- SB 139 increases the base salary for certain judges.
- SB 149 revises an appropriation regarding the fire insurance premium tax.
- SB 156 authorizes the Board of Regents to contract for the construction of a Mineral Industry Building and the demolition of the old Mineral Industry Building on the campus of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
- SB 162 appropriates funds for airport route restoration, business development, and air service marketing.
- SB 195 appropriates general funds for fiscal year 2022, also called the General Appropriations Act for fiscal year 2022.
- HB 1017 revises the appropriation for the construction of a cold storage building located in Sioux Falls.
- HB 1021 makes an appropriation to reimburse certain healthcare professionals who have complied with the requirements for certain health care recruitment assistance programs.
- HB 1026 makes an appropriation for the payment of extraordinary litigation expenses.
- HB 1039 makes an appropriation for costs related to suppression of wildfires in the state.
- HB 1169 makes an appropriation for the arts.
- HB 1232 increases the pay of certain constitutional officers.
- HB 1266 makes an appropriation for the improvement of information technology servers and infrastructure of state government.
- HB 1273 transfers funds to the health care trust fund.
Governor Noem has signed 184 bills into law this legislative session.
