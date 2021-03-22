

Governor Noem Signs Appropriations Bills into Law

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem has signed twenty-one appropriations bills into law.

“South Dakota had a truly fantastic year. Thanks to our unique approach to the pandemic, we had opportunities that weren’t afforded to other states,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I challenged the legislature to solve problems for 20-30 years or even longer into the future, and they accomplished that. These projects will strengthen South Dakota and make targeted investments in our communities for the future.”

Governor Noem has signed 184 bills into law this legislative session.

###